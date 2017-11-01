م 4:04 2017/11/1

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

“The guarantor states of Russia, Iran and Turkey are committed to Syria’s territorial integrity, reduction of violence and preservation of ceasefire in de-escalation zones,” the final statement, read out by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, affirmed.

The statement highlighted the progress made in fighting ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra and other groups associated with these terrorist organizations, calling for unifying efforts to combat terrorist organizations outside the de-escalation zones. The statement affirmed that the solution to the crisis in Syria is political, based on UN Security Council No. 2254, providing appropriate conditions to launch a national political dialogue within the framework of Geneva platform and under international supervision in addition to the Russian initiative to hold a Syrian National Dialogue Conference.

