م 6:06 2017/10/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The Chinese government has given a USD 1 million grant to Minin town in Damascus Countryside for implementing vital projects, including overhauling the water network and providing medical services, China’s Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin said on Monday.

During a visit to the town along with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Syria Marianne Gasser, Qianjin stressed his country’s confidence in Syria’s ability to bring back life to normal in all areas, stressing the need that friendly and allied countries provide support to Syria. The visit included inspecting the aid distribution center of the SARC, the town’s bakery, the new water network and the charity kitchen.

In turn, Gasser said that the visit aims at inspecting the services provided to the town of Minin as it has received large numbers of displaced persons from many provinces, adding that the ICRC will continue to provide assistance as long as there are people who need it.