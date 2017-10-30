م 6:06 2017/10/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The main tasks of Russian military operations in Syria have been nearly fulfilled, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov said during a meeting between Kazakh and Russian Parliaments in Astana.

“In general, we can say that major tasks of Russia’s military operation in Syria have been almost accomplished, Shamanov was quoted by the Russian TASS news agency as saying on Monday, adding that “We expect that by the end of this year Syrian government forces will restore control over the eastern border of the Syrian Arab Republic and the ISIS won’t exist anymore as an organized military structure”. It’s worth mentioning that Russia launched a wide-scale military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government to support the Syrian army in its war against terrorism.

