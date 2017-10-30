م 5:05 2017/10/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

A new humanitarian aid convoy arrived in the city of Deir Ezzor within the Syrian government’s continued efforts to provide support to the locals, who had lived under a stifling ISIS siege for more than three years before the Syrian army broke it in early September.

The convoy, provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, includes 15 trucks loaded with food packages and medical and medicinal supplies. Aid will be distributed to the locals in the eastern and western countryside of Deir Ezzor, in addition to Maadan city and al-Sabkha village in the countryside of Raqqa.

