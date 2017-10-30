م 5:05 2017/10/30

Director of Russia’s State Hermitage Museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky, announced that Russia will hand a 3D model of the archeological city of Palmyra over to Syria during the 6th International Cultural Forum scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg in November 16-18.

“One of the forum’s events will be dedicated to Syria, and on this occasion, a 3D model of Palmyra will be handed over to Syria. It is a whole geophysical scheme,” Piotrovsky said in a press conference in Moscow. He added that a number of agreements are going to be signed at the forum.

