President Bashar al-Assad issued on Thursday Law no.32 for 2017 on extending Legislative Decree no. 28 for 2013 on allowing the High Judicial Council to transfer cases from one court to another.

According to Article 1 of the Decree, the Higher Judicial Council can, upon a request from the Minister of Justice, transfer cases from one court to another within the same province or between the provinces.