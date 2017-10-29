م 4:04 2017/10/29

Russian Defense Ministry said the control groups have registered nine violation of the de-escalation zones in Syria over the past 24 hours.

The control groups monitoring the de-escalation zones regime registered nine breaches, including four in Idleb , four in Damascus Countryside and one in Hama, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The Russian Ministry added that most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings.

In a relevant context, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation at Hmeimim has delivered over the last 24 hours four tons of food supplies to Drousha village in Damascus countryside and 147 tons of aid to the locals in Tell Shihab and al-Jiza in Daraa.

