2017/10/29

Russian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it intends to propose specific ideas with regard to the steps which should be taken for guaranteeing professionalism and independency in the investigations into Khan Sheikhoun chemical accident.

Russia Today Website quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement that Moscow categorically rejects all attempts to distort its approach regarding the issue of extending the mandate of the joint investigative mechanism of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons “OPCW” and the UN.

The statement reiterated that the investigation conducted by the joint mechanism into using sarin gas in Khan Sheikhoun town on Aril 4th and the later developments showed that there are essential problems in the work of the mechanism such as the selective implementation by the US and its unwillingness to use all means of investigation provided for in the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), in addition to its rejection to conduct the investigation at the site of the accident.

The Ministry revealed that a number of the Western states are still trying to keep the issues as they are without correcting them because “Their goal is not to reach the truth, but to use specialized international bodies in order to increase the pressure on the Syrian Government.”