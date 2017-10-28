م 4:04 2017/10/28

President Bashar al-Assad sent on Wednesday a congratulatory cable to the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election for a second term as Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In the cable, President al-Assad wished President Xi success and the Chinese people further progress and prosperity. His Excellency expressed hope for strengthening relations between Al-Baath Arab Socialist Party and the Communist Party of China and between the two countries to the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

