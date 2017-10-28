م 4:04 2017/10/28

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that the political settlement and local reconciliation process is gaining momentum, noting that the de-escalation zones have been created in concert with the Syrian government.

“I would like once again to thank our military servicemen who take part in the counterterrorism operation in Syria. It was possible to radically reverse the situation thanks to their courage, precise and professional actions and valor,” Putin said at a meeting with senior officers and prosecutors on the occasion of conferring higher military and civil service ranks upon them. “More than 90% of Syria’s territory is already free from terrorists,” the Russian President added.

