The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that all parties involved in Astana process on Syria confirmed their participation in the next round of talks on October 30-31.

In a statement, the Ministry said that all the parts of Astana process have confirmed their participation in the negotiations. The Kazakh Ministry added that the Russian President’s Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev will head the Russian delegation and the Iranian delegation will be chaired by Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari while Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will head the Turkish delegation.

