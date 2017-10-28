م 4:04 2017/10/28

UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said on Thursday that the upcoming round of Syrian-Syrian talks of Geneva will be on November 28th, 2017.

De Mistura told UN Security council in a briefing via TV that the work plan of the 8th round of the Syrian-Syrian talks will be set within the framework of the Security Council resolution No.2254, adding “we will focus on the four baskets agenda agreed upon in the latest round.”

Seven rounds of Syrian-Syrian talks have been held in Geneva, the last of which was concluded on July 14th, during which the talks centered on two main topics, combating terrorism and the meetings of legal experts.

