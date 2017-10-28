م 4:04 2017/10/28

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the need to fully eliminate terrorism in Syria and build up efforts to reach a political settlement to the crisis in the country.

Putin, in a press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Moscow, said that both sides discussed the situation in Syria with stress laid on the need to fully eradicate terrorism and increase efforts to promote a political settlement in Syria. The talks also dealt with other international issues like the situation in Ukraine, the Korean peninsula crisis, the agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 countries on its nuclear program.

