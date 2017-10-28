م 4:04 2017/10/28

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reaffirmed her country’s stance that the US-led coalition in Syrian, allegedly fighting terrorism, is illegal and works without the Syrian government’s consent.

The Spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday that there are sides which are always trying to exploit the humanitarian issue in Syria for political purposes aimed at increasing pressure on the Syrian government and those who helped it in fighting terrorism. Zakharova said that the Hmeimim-based Russian Reconciliation Center has provided over 45 tons of humanitarian aid to the locals in the de-escalation zone of the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus this year, indicating that the European sanctions prevent the necessary money transfer for the purchase of equipment and consumables for needy areas in Syria.

