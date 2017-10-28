م 4:04 2017/10/28

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ali Akbar Velayati on Wednesday met Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad, affirming to him Iran’s continuing support for the Syrian people and government in various fields until victory against terrorism is achieved.

Velayati said that all plots against Syria have failed due to the Syrian people’s steadfastness, the army’s sacrifices, the wisdom of president Bashar al-Assad, and the support of allies and resistance forces. For his part, Mikdad said that the resistance axis is achieving one victory after another against terrorists and their supporters, noting that the victories will continue until Syria is cleared of terrorism. The meeting was attended by Syrian Ambassador in Tehran Adnan Mahmoud.

