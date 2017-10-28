م 4:04 2017/10/28

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The United States and armed groups positioned in al-Tanf area are impeding efforts of the Syrian government to deliver humanitarian aid to people in al-Rukban camp near the Syrian- Jordanian border, the Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center said.

The Center noted in a statement on Thursday that Washington and armed groups operating in the same zone are preventing organizing safe corridors and delivering humanitarian supplies to people in the camp. The statement said that the US forces have not yet guaranteed the arrival of representatives of humanitarian organizations to the camp through Syrian territory. The center added that the humanitarian situation in the al-Rukban refugee camp, located in Homs province (18 kilometers (some 11 miles) south of the al-Tanf settlement and inside the US-controlled zone on the Syria-Jordan border) is deteriorating, as the circulation of drugs, the propaganda and recruitment of people into terrorist organizations continues there.