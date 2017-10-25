م 4:04 2017/10/25

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry called on the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by the international coalition led by the US against the Syrian people.

In two letters sent to the UN Secretary General and Chairman of the Security Council, the Ministry said that the warplanes of the international coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city on October 23rd, claiming the lives of 14 civilians and injuring more than 40 others, children and women among them. The fact that the coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood, knowing that it is now populated by civilians after it has been recently liberated and totally cleansed of ISIS terrorists by the Syrian army and its allies, discloses further the “suspicious” and “subversive” role of this coalition, said the Foreign Ministry. This proves the coalition’s “frantic” efforts to derail the advance of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies following their victories against ISIS terrorist organization, particularly in the province of Deir Ezzor, the Ministry added.

