A delegation from al-Baath University, currently visiting Iran, agreed with officials and representatives of Iranian scientific research centers and universities to continue cooperation between the two countries in scientific research and exchanging scientific expertise.

The delegation paid a field visit to Shiraz University and scientific centers affiliated to it, in addition to visiting the Petroleum Research Center which is affiliated to the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum. Visiting scientific research centers at the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, members of the delegation discussed ways of benefiting from the Iranian experiences in the domains of oil research.

During another visit to Al-Noor Centre for Strategic Studies, members of the delegation agreed with experts at the Centre on continuing consultation in domains of cooperation and scientific research. Meeting members of the delegation, Syrian Ambassador in Tehran Adnan Mahmoud expressed readiness of the Embassy to take all the required measures to enhance scientific and cultural cooperation between Syria and Iran.

