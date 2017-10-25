م 4:04 2017/10/25

Russia vetoed a draft resolution submitted by United States to the UN Security Council on extending the mandate of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism in Syria for an extra year.

Bolivia joined Russia in opposing the draft resolution, while China abstained. For his part, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reiterated his country’s rejection of the accusations made by US against the Syrian government on using chemicals in Khan Shaikhoun without any investigation and attacking the al-Shairat airbase by Washington without waiting for any conclusions from the Joint Investigative Mechanism.

