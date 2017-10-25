م 4:04 2017/10/25

Temperature degrees will remain around or slightly above average as the country is affected by a superficial southeastern low air pressure accompanied by southwestern airstreams in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general. However, cold weather is expected to prevail at night with high humidity on the western and southern areas. The wind will be northwesterly of low speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 27/13, Daraa 28/14, Homs 27/12, Hama 28/13, Lattakia 28/16, Aleppo 27/13 and Deir Ezzor 30/15.

