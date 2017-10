م 4:04 2017/10/25

Armed groups violated on Tuesday the de-escalation zones’ agreement north of Homs through targeting Akrad al-Dasneih village with rocket shells.

SANA reporter said the armed groups; positioned in Sansil village in Homs countryside, launched 5 rocket shells on Akrad al-Dasneih village, north of Homs, causing material damage only.