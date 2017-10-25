م 4:04 2017/10/25

Prime Minister Imad Khamis said that the Syrian economy is in a good condition, adding that indicators of next year’s general budget and the 2017 achievements stress this fact.

Khamis, speaking to journalists after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said the government is committed to setting up plans to rehabilitate and serve areas liberated by the Syrian army, in addition to establishing development and investment projects in those areas. He noted that the continued field governmental visits aim at inspecting the situation in all Syrian provinces in order to develop project budget and allocate appropriate resources to carry out services and productive projects which will positively affect the development process in the said areas.

