م 4:04 2017/10/25

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Authorities seized on Tuesday a pickup car rigged with 50 kg of the high-explosive C4 material near the hospital of al-Othman Surgical Hospital at Tishreen Suburb on the outskirts of Lattakia City.

SANA reporter said the authorities arrested a person inside the car to be interrogated later.