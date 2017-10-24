م 5:05 2017/10/24

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and moving towards a political solution to the crisis in it, reiterating his country’s position that the Syrian people are the ones who decide the future of their own country.

In a television interview during his current visit to France, el-Sisi said that Egypt always has a consistent view and a firm policy towards countries that are in a state of disturbance, including Syria. It is very important to preserve the unity of countries so that things in the region do not worsen, that is, preserving the national state and the political solution to crises, he added.

The Egyptian President pointed out that the national army in countries facing great challenges of instability should be responsible for preserving the state, confronting terrorism and extremism, and establishing security and stability, stressing that this is the only way to end crises facing the region.

