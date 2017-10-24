م 5:05 2017/10/24

Army units operating in Deir Ezzor, backed by the army air force, regained control over a number of points inside Mahkan town , southeast of al-Mayadeen on the direction of al-Bukmal city in Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter said Tuesday that the army units intensified military operations in the surroundings of Khasham town advancing towards al-Tabiyeh village after inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorist groups in the area.

In Deir Ezzor city, army carried out intensive artillery and airstrikes on ISIS positions, centers and fortifications in the neighborhoods of al-Aredi, Kanamat, Khasarat, al-Ummal, al-Jbaileh, al-Hamidiyeh and al-Sheikh Yassin. The army inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment, in addition to destroying their weapons and vehicles, according to the reporter. In a relevant context, civil sources said that 18 detainees managed to escape one of ISIS prisons in the village of al-Jartha al-Sharqi, southeast of al-Mayadeen city.

