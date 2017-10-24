م 5:05 2017/10/24

Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Russian Aerospace, during its participation in the war against terrorism upon the request of the Syrian government, destroyed hundreds of training camps and explosives manufacturing workshops for terrorist organizations.

Addressing the meeting of defense ministers of the ASEAN member states, Shoigu added that the Russian Aerospace, since its participation in the war against terrorism two years ago, destroyed 948 training camps, 666 factories and workshops for manufacturing explosives which belong to the terrorist organizations in Syria. The Russian Senior officer stressed that security and stability were restored to 998 cities and villages due to the military operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army in cooperation with the allies and backed by the Air Force after eliminating the terrorists’ gatherings at those areas.

Stability started to return to Syria in light of the return of about 1,21 million citizens to their cities and villages since 2015, including 660,000 in the current year, Gen. Shoigu went on to say, adding that due to the local reconciliations, which have been achieved in cooperation with the Russian Coordination Center, 2500 areas throughout Syria have joined the reconciliation process.

