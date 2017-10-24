م 5:05 2017/10/24

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called upon the USA to give clear and frank answers on the behaviors of the “Coalition” it is leading under pretext of combating terrorism in Syria.

In a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov said that they have recently recorded some strange issues with regards to the acts of Washington’s Coalition in Syria including the infiltration of ISIS terrorists from areas captured by the US-supported opposition and the counterattack they launched in coincidence with the advance achieved by the Syrian Army. “ In particular, there were cases of a mass exodus of ISIS terrorists from Raqqa exactly when the US-led coalition was besieging the city. There were other incidents linked with the Americans trying to draw some lines beyond which the Syrian army should not go,” Lavrov said. He pointed out that the talk on a new US policy in Syria raises questions, hoping that Washington would give clear and frank answers to them. Lavrov noted that Moscow is still in contact with Washington on the crisis in Syria through military and diplomatic channels including the issue of de-escalation zones.

