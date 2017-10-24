م 5:05 2017/10/24

A humanitarian and relief convoy arrived in Hasaka province to be distributed among the locals of Hasaka and Qamishli cities and the displaced families who arrived in the province after escaping ISIS terrorism.

The convoy, which was provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was delivered by the staff of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC). The 14-truck convoy is loaded with 4000 food packages, 4000 canned food packages, 4000 health baskets, 10000 blankets and amounts basic requirements for kids.

