م 5:05 2017/10/24

About 45 local, Arab and foreign companies are participating in the 6th International Exhibition for Energy & Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning “H.V.A.C” which kicked off at Damascus-based Dama Rose Hotel on Monday.

The exhibition focuses on the domains of energy and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and all requirements of the reconstruction in the next stage. In a statement to journalists following the opening, Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli said that the expo displays the products of the companies in the domains of renewable and alternative energies because they are eco-friendly and main supporter of the electric system. Kharboutli added that the Ministry of Electricity set strategic plans for implementing projects for generating electricity based on the renewable energies. He indicated that his Ministry has issued a number of the legislations and laws to encourage the investment in the domain of renewable energies whether by the private or public sectors.

In a similar statement, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer Khalil underlined the importance of encouraging the investments in the domains of the renewable energies for their long-term importance. Minister Khalil added that the government seeks to provide the basic infrastructure and the needed support to increase the number of the productive factories in the domain of energy in the next stage.

For his part, Industry Minister Ahmad al-Hamo underlined the importance of the energy projects during the stage of reconstruction, indicating that in spite of the high costs of such projects, yet they are important due to their economic sustainability.

Tayyarah Institution for Expos& Conferences in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry organized the event.