م 5:05 2017/10/24

The draw for the 2018 AFC U23 Championship held Tuesday in Changzhou, China, put Syria’s national football team in Group D along with South Korea, Australia and Vietnam.

Host China will play in Group A, joined by Qatar, Uzbekistan and Oman. Group B includes defending champion Japan, along with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Thailand and debutant nation Palestine. Meanwhile Group C brings together Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Malaysia, who will be making their first tournament appearance.

Syria qualified for the 2018 AFC U23 Championship’s finals, which will be held on January 9th in China, after a 2-0 win over India, a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 0-0 draw with Turkmenistan in Group C, coming in the second place with 5 points, following Qatar with 7 points.

