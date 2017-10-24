م 5:05 2017/10/24

Swimmer of al-Jaish “Army” Club, Azzam Dhaher, has managed to swim for 29 consecutive hours from the eastern corniche of Lattakia to the coast of al-Rimal al-Zahabiya “golden sands” in Tartous, crossing a distance of 80 km .

Interviewed by SANA Sports Bulletin, Dhaher explained that this achievement is added to his previous ones where 15 days ago he had swum about 20 kilometers from Jableh port to southern corniche of Lattakia , adding that he will swim from Lattakia to Cyprus soon. In this regard, veteran Arab swimmers Jalal Zeidan (80), stressed the importance of this achievement accomplished by Dhaher, saying that Syria has distinguished champions in all sports, especially swimming.

