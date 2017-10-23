م 4:04 2017/10/23

The UNFPA population report focused on the decline of reproductive health indicators at the level of some states, attributing this to the connection of the primary care and maternal reproductive health with the economic status of the family.

The Fund has chosen an issue which concerns all countries, especially the developing ones, where the population problems are clearly evident in these countries. Studies and reports conducted by the fund have shown a clear correlation between the financial status of the family and the extent of its benefiting from reproductive health services and family planning.

On the reality of reproductive health in Syria and the measures taken by the government to improve health indicators, Head of the Syrian Commission for Family and Population Affairs, Dr. Akram al-Qash said that Syria is one of the countries that provide primary care services, including reproductive health, in comparison to other countries, emphasizing that the rise in indicators of reproductive health in Syria before the crisis is an evidence on that.

