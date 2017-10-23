م 4:04 2017/10/23

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry held a farewell ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus for the Cuban Ambassador in Damascus Rogerio Manuel Santana on the occasion of the end of his mission as ambassador in the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the ceremony, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Soussan awarded Santana the Shield of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates as a gesture of love and friendship.

Soussan hailed Santana’s supportive stance during the crisis in Syria, hailing his efforts in enhancing the Cuban-Syrian relations.

