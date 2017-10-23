م 4:04 2017/10/23

A new pharmaceutical factory will be established in Adra Industrial City after it was granted license from the Health Ministry, Chief of the Syrian Pharmacists Syndicate Dr. Mahmoud al-Hassan said.

Speaking to SANA Health Bulletin, Dr. al-Hassan said the factory will contribute to supplying the local market with more pharmaceutical products and exporting to foreign markets. He pointed out that most of the pharmaceutical factories affected by terrorism have been put back into service partially or fully, adding that the number of operating factories is 69, while four new plants are being licensed.

The pharmaceutical industry in Syria before the terrorist war covered 93 % of the domestic market’s needs and exported products to 56 countries. Due to the terrorist attacks on factories, coverage dropped to 80 %, with special medicines such those for treatment of cancer and chronic diseases are being imported.