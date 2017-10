م 4:04 2017/10/23

Drugs Combating Department in Sweida province arrested two drug dealers.

A source at Sweida Police Command told SANA that the two dealers were arrested by patrols of the Drug Combating Department in downtown Sweida city, in cooperation with the local community, and based on information received from sources. Since the beginning of this year, Sweida’s Drug Combating Department has arrested about 145 of drug dealers.