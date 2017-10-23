م 4:04 2017/10/23

Tishreen Newspaper

Syria Millennium

Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Sunday inspected progress in the Youth Housing project in Tartous city, which upon completion of its first stage will provide 1,032 apartments.

This came as part of a visit to Tartous province within the framework of a tour that began in Hama and Lattakia, which Premier Khamis is conducting along with the Ministers of Local Administration and Environment, Public Works and Housing, Water Resources, and Transport. Khamis also visited the martyrs’ affairs office in Tartous City Council and Governorate, as well as the Sheikh Saleh al-Ali intersection project which will connect the harbor and the free zone to the Homs-Tartous highway, in addition to the southern bus stops intersection project, which will connect the city to the aforementioned highway. Both intersection projects are valued at SYP 450 million each.

The Premier went on to inspect work on the project to rehabilitate al-Thawra Street and the Tartous-Drekish highway, and visited the industrial zone in Drekish which has an overall area of 4.5 hectares and costs SYP 776 million. He also laid the cornerstone of the industrial zone in Safita which has an area of 10 hectares and costs SYP 958 million, in addition to inspecting Drekish Hotel.