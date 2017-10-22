م 4:04 2017/10/22

Syria and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to broaden and develop military cooperation and coordination between armies of the two friendly countries.

Chief of the General Staff of the Army and the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Ali Abdallah Ayoub and Iranian Counterpart Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri signed the MoU on Friday at the end of Baqeria and the accompanying delegation’s visit to Syria, a statement released Saturday by the Defense Ministry’s website said. The Ministry added that the MoU focuses on developing military cooperation in various fields, including training, the exchange of combat and field expertise, intelligence information and military technology. The Syrian and Iranian sides stressed during the talks that the visit of Maj. Gen. Bagheri was “successful and fruitful” as it contributes in consolidating security, stability and peace in the region.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri started an official visit to Syria last Wednesday upon the invitation of his Syrian counterpart, Lt. Gen. Ayoub .