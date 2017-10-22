م 4:04 2017/10/22

Syria on Saturday condemned the new Israeli aggression on al-Quneitra countryside, considering it as a new cycle of outright collusion between the Israeli occupation and armed terrorist groups and a desperate attempt to support these groups.

In two letters addressed to the United Nations Secretary General and Security Council President, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that Syria again warns of the serious repercussions of such repeated aggressive acts which support terrorism and its criminal organizations. Syria is surprised over the UN Security Council’s inability to stop and condemn the Israeli attacks which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of UN Charter , the rules of international law and all relevant resolutions issued by them.