2017/10/22

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting and allied forces, regained control over Khsham village in the northeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor Province after carrying out military operations to eliminate the last gatherings and fortifications of ISIS terrorists to the east of the Euphrates River.

SANA reporter said Sunday that the army operations resulted in killing a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying their vehicles, adding that the engineering units dismantled the mines and explosive devices planted by ISIS terrorists in the streets, houses and squares of the town. The army units, according to the reporter, continued chasing ISIS terrorists in Howeijet Saqer area and achieved a remarkable advance after establishing control over a number of positions and buildings used by ISIS terrorists as fortifications. The army’s air force and artillery destroyed ISIS fortifications and gatherings in Howeijet Saqer and the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiyeh, al-Jbaileh, al-Ummal, al-Aradi and Kanamat.

Civil sources in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor said that about 50 ISIS terrorists, along with their families, fled away from al-Bukmal city and its countryside.