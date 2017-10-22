م 4:04 2017/10/22

Participants at the trade union symposium in Brussels affirmed their strong condemnation of the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and the European Union against Syria, its people and its workers.

Organized under the slogan of supporting the Syrian people against imperialism, wars and the intervention of the EU and NATO, the symposium was held upon the invitation of the Greek “All Workers Militant Front” (PAME) at the European Parliament’s HQ on October 19-20 under. It was attended by the heads of EU trade unions.

Some of the participants, who have had the chance to visit Syria, pointed out that their visiting and meeting with the unionist leadership in Syria helped them get a deeper and clearer picture of the situation in the country. They stressed that the western sanctions imposed on Syria target every Syrian citizen who stayed in their homeland.