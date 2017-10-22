م 4:04 2017/10/22

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura voiced hope that the intra-Syrian dialogue will resume in November, saying that the time has come to launch a political process for resolving the crisis in Syria.

De Mistura’s spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday that the Envoy had stated that “the time has come to launch a political process for resolving the crisis in Syria.” Haq talked about De Mistura’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed developments of the crisis in Syria, adding that the Envoy will be discussing his talks in Russia with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.