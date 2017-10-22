م 4:04 2017/10/22

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Prime Minister Imad Khamis laid on Saturday the cornerstone of al-Nubalaa Suburb Project in the village of Bishlama in Qirdaha area in Lattakia province.

The project comprises 22 towers; each includes 11 floors, while the number of flats reaches 960 on an area of 110 dunums with a total cost of SYP 16 billion. In a relevant context, Khamis and the accompanying delegation inspected the work situation in the handcraft area in Qirdaha on a story space area of 11,000 square meters which is located on an area of 30 dunums that costs SYP 634 million for the first phase of the project.

Khamis started on Friday a work visit to the provinces of Hama, Lattakia and Tartous with the aim of following up the implementation of the service and developmental projects which had been launched earlier and whose cornerstones have been laid recently.

