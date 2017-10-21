م 3:03 2017/10/21

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The body of late Maj. Gen Issam Zahr Eddin was escorted to his final place in Sweida amidst popular and official participation.

Martyr Zahr Eddin was martyred while performing his national duty to defend the homeland in Hawjit Saqar area to the east of Deir Ezzor city on Wednesday. Representing President Bashar al-Assad, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam attended the funeral ceremony. Azzam offered condolences over the martyrdom of Zahr Eddin to the Syrians and the martyr’s family.

