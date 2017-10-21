م 3:03 2017/10/21

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed on Thursday that the situation in Syria approaches a decisive juncture regarding victory in the war against terrorism.

“Thanks to the efforts of those who fight ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra, it became possible to defeat all terrorists in the main areas, Lavrov said during a meeting with UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, hoping “work would complete to resolve the crisis in Syria.”

De Mistura, for his part, said UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the situation in Syria next Wednesday, adding “the meeting will discuss the possibility of holding consultations about moving the political process in Syria.” He said that the upcoming round of Syrian-Syrian dialogue in Geneva will be during November.

