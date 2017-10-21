م 3:03 2017/10/21

Speaker of People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh stressed that several states started to reconsider their policies towards Syria, asserting that parliamentary delegations will visit Damascus during the upcoming period to get acquainted with the truth of the situation in it.

Sabbagh told SANA in a statement on Thursday at the conclusion of the activities of the General Assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) held recently in St. Petersburg in Russia, that the Syrian Arab Republic delegation to the meeting spared no efforts in illustrating the suffering of the Syrian people due to the coercive unilateral economic measures imposed on them by some countries which negatively affects their livelihood. He reiterated Syria’s rejection of the allegations of the head of the Turkish delegation to IPU meetings on the number of the displaced Syrians in Turkey, asserting that those numbers are exaggerated and aim at exploiting the issue of the displaced people in achieving political and economic gains.

