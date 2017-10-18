م 5:05 2017/10/18

Kazakh Foreign Minister, Khairat Abdel Rahmanov, said Tuesday that the date of the upcoming round of Astana talks on Syria will be set soon.

Russian Sputnik News Agency quoted Abdel Rahmanov as saying that the guarantor states will continue their vigorous consultations on the agenda and exact dates of the next round of Astana talks. He added that the guarantor states pledged to set the final date of talks, which was scheduled by the end of the current month, soon.

The 6th round of Astana talks on Syria wrapped up activities last September as the guarantor countries renewed strong commitment to Syria’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and to fighting terrorism.

