2017/10/18

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Army units operating in Deir Ezzor destroyed many gatherings of ISIS terrorists on the eastern and the western banks of the Euphrates River few hours after restoring control over al-Husseiniyeh strategic town to the north of the city.

To the southeast of Deir Ezzor city, army units started wide-scale and accurate operations to eradicate ISIS terrorists from the villages and towns between al-Mayadeen and al-Murai’yia on the western bank of the Euphrates, regaining control over the villages of Boqrous Tahtani, Boqrous Fouqani, al-Zabari, al-Olaiyiat, Sa’alou and al-Toub, according to SANA reporter. The reporter added that scores of ISIS terrorists were killed in the operations, in addition to destroying their fortifications, barricades, machinegun-equipped vehicles and an amount of arms and ammunition that was in their possession. SANA reporter also said that army units continued chasing ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of the province, restoring control over Mo-Hassan city and the villages of al-Abd, al-Bo Omar and al-Bo Leil after eliminating the last ISIS gatherings and fortifications in them. To the east of the Euphrates, army units continued operations after regaining control over al-Husseiniyeh, advancing towards the villages of Shaqra and al-Junaina. Army units also engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Sina’a neighborhood, killing scores of them and destroying their arms

Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force and Artillery carried out intensive strikes against positions of ISIS terrorists in Muhassan, al-Boulail, al-Junaina and the neighborhoods of al-Ardi , al-Orfi, Kanamat and Khasarat. Many of ISIS positions and fortifications were destroyed in the strikes and scores of terrorists were killed. In a relevant context, local sources confirmed that many of ISIS leaders fled away from Deir Ezzor eastern countryside including a number of their commanders such as terrorists Maher al-Kamari, Khaled al-Hassan al-Khalil al-Azzawi nicknamed “Abu al-Adyia” and terrorist Mus’ab al-Rashid.

In Hama, army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, regained full control over new areas in Wadi al-Azib, northeast of Salamiyeh city after eliminating ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists. SANA reporter said that the army units fully controlled the remaining areas of Wadi al-Azib and the villages of Jebab al-Tanahej, al-Miksar al-Qebli and al-Shamali in the northeastern countryside of Hama. The reporter added that the engineering units are combing the area and dismantling the explosives and mines planted by terrorists before they were killed or fled away towards Idleb.