Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Iranian Shura Council Alaeddin Boroujerdi affirmed on Monday that his country strongly supports unity of Syria and Iraq, adding that the political dialogue is the only solution to the crisis in Syria.

Boroujerdi, meeting France Special Envoy for Syria Franck Gellet, said “France, particularly after the nuclear deal, has made remarkable steps to boost ties and develop relations between the two countries.”

