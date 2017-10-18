م 5:05 2017/10/18

The Health Ministry sent two ambulances and 7 tons of medicines to Deir Ezzor city to support the health sector in the province.

The health sector in Deir Ezzor was severely damaged under the siege imposed by ISIS on the city for about three years before it was lifted by the Syrian army and supporting forces early last month. The two new ambulances add to another two that were earlier delivered to Deir Ezzor’s health sector since the breaking of the ISIS siege on September 5.

Minister of Health Nizar Yazigi said that technical teams will be sent to Deir Ezzor to urgently work on maintaining damaged medical equipment and bring them back into service, in addition to providing the province with medical requirements and rehabilitating the two terrorism-affected floors in al-Assad Hospital. The Minister referred to issuing a decision on the return of all cadres to Deir Ezzor starting from the beginning of November.

