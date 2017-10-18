م 5:05 2017/10/18

Under patronage of President Bashar al-Assad, a graduation ceremony was held for a new batch of students from the Air Force Academy.

Participants in the ceremony observed a moment of silence in honor and appreciation of the martyrs, and later the Syrian national anthem was played. A military parade and an air show were also performed during the ceremony.

In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Air Force and Air Defense Commander shed light on the great role played by the air force during the current circumstances, particularly in confronting the terrorist war launched against Syria. He called upon the graduates to further develop their knowledge and expertise to be confront with more resilience the dangers and challenges facing the homeland.

